$1.14 EPS Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA); Ofg Bancorp Has 1.32 Sentiment

Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report $1.14 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 6.54% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. GRA’s profit would be $76.28M giving it 17.46 P/E if the $1.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, W. R. Grace & Co.’s analysts see 22.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 267,645 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace

Ofg Bancorp (OFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 82 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 62 reduced and sold holdings in Ofg Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 43.21 million shares, up from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ofg Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 51 Increased: 62 New Position: 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold W. R. Grace & Co. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 4.59% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 63,728 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,402 shares. Lifeplan Fin has 375 shares. Oakbrook Ltd reported 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Sir Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 80,861 shares stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp holds 1.62% or 873,857 shares. 15,388 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. 105,051 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership owns 0.09% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 16,936 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation reported 0.33% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 2.19 million are held by Temasek (Private). New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace to Participate in Vertical Research Global Materials Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Acquires the Business of Rive Technology, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Hyundai Chemical Co., Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On NIO Inc. (NIO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It has a 35.88 P/E ratio. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.62% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp for 31,000 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc owns 93,285 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has 0.26% invested in the company for 143,800 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Polaris Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 278,400 shares.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 164,099 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (OFG) has risen 41.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It operates in three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It has a 14.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

More notable recent OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On OFG Bancorp (OFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Walgreens Earnings Top Views – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “OFG Bancorp to Acquire Scotiabank Operations in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “OFG Bancorp to Report 2Q19 Results and Hold Call on Monday, July 22, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.