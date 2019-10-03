$1.14 EPS Expected for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS); MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS ORDINARY SH (MDNAF) Shorts Up By 0.27%

MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS CORP ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MDNAF) had an increase of 0.27% in short interest. MDNAF’s SI was 36,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.27% from 36,700 shares previously. With 131,900 avg volume, 0 days are for MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS CORP ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MDNAF)’s short sellers to cover MDNAF’s short positions. The stock increased 14.90% or $0.1319 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0169. About 11,200 shares traded. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDNAF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) to report $1.14 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 8.57% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. CPS’s profit would be $19.27 million giving it 8.09 P/E if the $1.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 267.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 56,414 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M

Another recent and important Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDNAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $27.09 million. The Company’s lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops MDNA57 for solid tumors and on-malignant cells of the tumor micro-environment; MDNA109, an IL-2 agonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist for the treatment of solid tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and fibrosis; and MDNA132, an IL-13 agonist to treat solid tumors and IL 13Ralpha2 chimeric antigen receptor T cell.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, makes, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $623.50 million. The firm operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America divisions. It has a 4.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 1.57% more from 16.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 26,767 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 243,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 0.69% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Vanguard Gp holds 1.80M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com owns 22 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 311,581 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 24,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 14,315 shares stake. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 49 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) or 12,086 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cooper-Standard Holdings has $6300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 25.59% above currents $36.89 stock price. Cooper-Standard Holdings had 7 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Goldman Sachs. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 26 report. Buckingham Research maintained Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) rating on Monday, August 5. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $5600 target.

