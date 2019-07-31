$1.14 EPS Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH); Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped By $6.02 Million Its V F (VFC) Stake

Analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report $1.14 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.70% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. CHH’s profit would be $63.43 million giving it 19.14 P/E if the $1.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s analysts see 35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 165,878 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 5.41% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.03; 06/03/2018 – Ingenico Group Partners with Choice Hotels to Enhance Payment Security at Hotels Across the U.S; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $209.4 MLN VS $188.9 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.215; 28/03/2018 – Cambria Hotels Opens in Downtown Philadelphia; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Rev $209.4M; 31/05/2018 – WOODSPRING SUITES ACHIEVES RECORD-SETTING DEVELOPMENT GROWTH SINCE CHOICE HOTELS ACQUISITION; 26/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Growth Management Lp increased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 233.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp acquired 70,000 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock rose 4.88%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 100,000 shares with $8.69M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. V F Corp now has $35.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.16. About 769,806 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 24. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $100 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 284,573 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Foster And Motley stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). British Columbia Invest Management Corp invested in 0.08% or 110,871 shares. Washington Tru Fincl Bank stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wedge L LP Nc has invested 0.44% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Chevy Chase Inc owns 278,579 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 29,303 shares in its portfolio. Profund Llc has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 133,426 shares. Mariner Limited Com reported 138,105 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 4.35 million shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 2,000 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.39% or 217,816 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited invested in 0% or 90 shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Corecivic Inc. stake by 40,000 shares to 1.62 million valued at $31.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 800,000 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Shares for $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 8 the insider Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Choice Hotels had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Keybank Association Oh owns 20,225 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,654 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Btim Corp holds 438,673 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Jensen has invested 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Bluecrest Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Sirios L P has 384,526 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 11,380 shares. Capital Mngmt Va holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 3,000 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company has 76,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Lp reported 6,154 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 42,247 shares.