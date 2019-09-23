$1.14 EPS Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (MO); Mylan N.V. (MYL) SI Increased By 39.47%

Analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report $1.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. MO’s profit would be $2.13B giving it 8.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, Altria Group, Inc.’s analysts see 3.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.28M shares traded or 200.97% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) had an increase of 39.47% in short interest. MYL’s SI was 16.58 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 39.47% from 11.89 million shares previously. With 7.37 million avg volume, 2 days are for Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)’s short sellers to cover MYL’s short positions. The SI to Mylan N.V.’s float is 3.23%. It closed at $21 lastly. It is up 42.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 14/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: Advair Diskus Delay Impacted Generics; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Mylan cuts 15 pct of workforce at West Virginia plant; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Continue to Negotiate for Commercializing Product in Additional Territories; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.83 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It has a 344.26 P/E ratio. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Among 4 analysts covering Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mylan has $2700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $25’s average target is 19.05% above currents $21 stock price. Mylan had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight”. SunTrust maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, May 8.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Historic Bear Signal Spells Bad News for Mylan Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Are on the Move – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Mylan Expands Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Faslodex® Injection, a Treatment for Advanced Breast Cancer – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Mylan, Newell and Home Depot – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $76.24 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 12.19 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria in the spotlight – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Pays A 1.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Is In Deep Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Is A Falling Knife – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Altria Shares Hit 52-Week Low After India Bans E-Cigarettes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.