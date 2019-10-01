$1.12 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK); J Goldman & Company LP Increased Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $1.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. VRSK’s profit would be $183.12 million giving it 35.04 P/E if the $1.12 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s analysts see 1.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157. About 265,152 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 831.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 83,136 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)'s stock declined 9.83%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 93,136 shares with $11.29 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $22.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $105.21. About 825,963 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $111 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -18.26% below currents $157 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold Verisk Analytics, Inc. shares while 180 reduced holdings.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.67 billion. The company??s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 43.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings.

