$-1.12 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA); Valueworks Upped Its United Nat Foods (UNFI) Position

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report $-1.12 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter's $-1.04 EPS. After having $-0.98 EPS previously, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 176,807 shares traded. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has risen 29.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.63% the S&P500.

Valueworks Llc increased United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) stake by 12.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valueworks Llc acquired 62,380 shares as United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI)’s stock declined 19.25%. The Valueworks Llc holds 549,070 shares with $7.26M value, up from 486,690 last quarter. United Nat Foods Inc now has $438.50 million valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN

Among 4 analysts covering United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. United Natural Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of UNFI in report on Friday, August 2 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNFI in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Pivotal Research downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 1.59M shares. Moreover, Parkside Finance Fincl Bank has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 72 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 1,043 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 39,608 shares. Maverick Capital accumulated 186,910 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 101,160 are held by Quantitative Limited Liability Com. Invesco Limited invested in 471,747 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 9,325 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Redwood Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 34,009 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 77,064 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 11,751 shares. Regions Financial Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

