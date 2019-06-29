$1.11 EPS Expected for ConocoPhillips (COP); Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut By $2.35 Million Its Americas Car Mart (CRMT) Stake

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Americas Car Mart Inc (CRMT) stake by 77.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 25,790 shares as Americas Car Mart Inc (CRMT)’s stock rose 21.22%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 7,400 shares with $676,000 value, down from 33,190 last quarter. Americas Car Mart Inc now has $576.33 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 109,648 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT)

Analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report $1.11 EPS on July, 30 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.83% from last quarter’s $1.09 EPS. COP’s profit would be $1.25B giving it 13.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, ConocoPhillips’s analysts see 11.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 6.11M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 13 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Monday, February 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $82 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.94 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold ConocoPhillips shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 3.41 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 5,534 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Company accumulated 27,616 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1St Source Fincl Bank has 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 21,744 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz stated it has 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). M invested in 0.17% or 11,155 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp reported 12.74M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 755,601 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Company. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 39,664 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Asset One Ltd holds 548,755 shares. 1.17 million were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Wms Prns Ltd invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 535 were reported by Earnest Ltd Liability. Moneta Grp Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 11,837 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) stake by 2,900 shares to 3,250 valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) stake by 19,100 shares and now owns 92,770 shares. Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) was raised too.

Analysts await America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRMT’s profit will be $11.45M for 12.58 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by America's Car-Mart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.93% negative EPS growth.