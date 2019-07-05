$1.11 EPS Expected for ConocoPhillips (COP); Factset Research Systems (FDS)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 165 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 130 cut down and sold equity positions in Factset Research Systems Inc. The funds in our database now have: 35.20 million shares, down from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Factset Research Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 101 Increased: 117 New Position: 48.

Analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report $1.11 EPS on July, 30 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.83% from last quarter’s $1.09 EPS. COP’s profit would be $1.25 billion giving it 13.47 P/E if the $1.11 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, ConocoPhillips’s analysts see 11.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 1.11M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “FactSet Keeps Riding the Bull – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hermes Selects FactSet for Multi-Asset Risk Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Research Systems Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Saybrook Capital Nc holds 5.13% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. for 47,709 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp owns 93,329 shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Management Inc has 3.87% invested in the company for 45,664 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 3.11% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 2.92 million shares.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $11.07 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 34.42 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.82 million activity.

The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $292.63. About 104,678 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 13 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, June 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $78 target. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. to lead oil output growth through 2030, says top COP economist – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips – Investors Should Go Long Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold ConocoPhillips shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes holds 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 116,067 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 400,902 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Camarda Fin Advsr Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited reported 98,768 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Colony Group Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 9,401 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 163,785 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 53,673 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 0.27% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 481,295 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.54% or 56,656 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 5,579 shares stake. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 0.04% or 4,335 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.03% or 6,709 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 131,799 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.61 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio.