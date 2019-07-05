$1.10 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION); Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report $1.10 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 23.60% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. ZION’s profit would be $200.82M giving it 10.31 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.04 EPS previously, Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s analysts see 5.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 931,924 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION)

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hawaiian Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, January 28 report. The stock of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25. See Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) latest ratings:

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33 New Target: $28 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/01/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It has a 5.67 P/E ratio. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 15,551 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Hsbc Pcl has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 11,264 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 196 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 152,176 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 171,500 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 27,306 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). The Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0.04% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Brinker Inc reported 8,661 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 27,700 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 3,810 shares.

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airlines’ Growth on Hawaii Routes Is Set to Slow – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: AAL’s 737 MAX Grounding Update, HA’s Traffic Report & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 407,992 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ASMS UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0% & COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 0.5% TO UP 3.5%; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports February 2018 Traffic Statistics; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS UPDATES EXPECTED METRICS ON NEW ACCOUNTING; 30/05/2018 – Fareportal Continues to Lead the Travel Industry in Ancillary Attachment Capabilities in New Integration with Hawaiian Airlines; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC HA.O FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 84.8 PCT, UP 1.9 POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS 56c; 24/05/2018 – Qantas says has been given more time to clarify description of Chinese territories; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees FY Capacity Up 5% to 8%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Capacity Up 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Load Factor Down 0.1 Point to 85.2%

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $385,590 were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K. 500 shares were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN, worth $24,756 on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BLACKFORD DAVID E sold $107,927. Another trade for 7,746 shares valued at $373,977 was sold by Smith Jennifer Anne. LAURSEN THOMAS E sold $59,951 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 7,496 were accumulated by Daiwa. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 19,527 shares. Moreover, Endeavour Capital has 4.93% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 10,148 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd holds 0.12% or 14,900 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 50,735 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability reported 0.14% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Atria Investments Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 23,013 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 21.90M shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 541,230 shares.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ZION vs. FRC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alphabet Gets CPUC Permit, Boosts Self-Driving Initiatives – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) and GrubHub (GRUB) Surge This Month: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.