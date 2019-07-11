$1.10 EPS Expected for Tenneco Inc. (TEN); Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)’s Sentiment Is 1.55

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report $1.10 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.82 EPS change or 42.71% from last quarter’s $1.92 EPS. TEN’s profit would be $85.43M giving it 1.96 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Tenneco Inc.’s analysts see 111.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.04% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 815,042 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling auto parts maker Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN’s Ratings Apply to $1.6 B Secured RCF and $725 M in Senior Unsecured Notes; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco to Separate Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN Rating Watch Negative Is Driven by Expectation for Substantial Increase in Leverage Following FDML Transaction; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Tenneco Review Follows Announcement Tenneco Signed a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Federal-Mogul LLC; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES THROUGH A TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco is Buying Federal-Mogul From Icahn Enterprises L.P. for a Total Consideration of $5.4B

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 34 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 22 sold and decreased their positions in Central Valley Community Bancorp. The investment managers in our database reported: 6.19 million shares, up from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Central Valley Community Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 18 Increased: 27 New Position: 7.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in the central valley area of California. The company has market cap of $282.85 million. The Company’s deposit products include interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied, real estate construction and other land, agricultural and commercial real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer and installment loans.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 5.59% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp for 715,417 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 575,027 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 286,674 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 167,198 shares.

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.36 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $5.19 million for 13.63 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $43,199 activity.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by UBS. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 15.