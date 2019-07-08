$1.10 EPS Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS); Arrow Electronics (ARW) Shorts Down By 5.63%

Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) had a decrease of 5.63% in short interest. ARW’s SI was 2.19M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.63% from 2.32 million shares previously. With 671,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW)’s short sellers to cover ARW’s short positions. The SI to Arrow Electronics Inc’s float is 2.6%. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 29,577 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report $1.10 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.79% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. LDOS’s profit would be $158.64 million giving it 18.55 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -2.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.6. About 28,714 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Arrow Electronics, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 11,076 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Lyrical Asset Mgmt L P owns 2.23M shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Ma stated it has 20,308 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 55,060 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 249,920 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% or 31,042 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Communication owns 0.1% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 12,800 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 3,988 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 252,190 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 3,000 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Eqis Mgmt holds 0.02% or 3,294 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 25,082 shares.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.95 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It has a 8.59 P/E ratio. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.77 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 18.44 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.

