$1.09 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION); Cree (CREE) Shorts Raised By 0.07%

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report $1.09 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.81% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. ZION’s profit would be $192.90M giving it 10.08 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s analysts see 10.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 133,722 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) had an increase of 0.07% in short interest. CREE’s SI was 9.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.07% from 9.98 million shares previously. With 1.68 million avg volume, 6 days are for Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE)’s short sellers to cover CREE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.48. About 223,213 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 10.49% above currents $49.48 stock price. Cree had 12 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, August 26. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 27 to “Neutral”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CREE in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Cree, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 762,223 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 9,922 shares. Trexquant L P stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Research reported 0.02% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 11,841 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.04% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 46,735 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 129,131 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru stated it has 4,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 508,003 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 2.55M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lpl invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 23,959 shares.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cree’s (NASDAQ:CREE) Share Price Gain of 75% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cree investing $1B in NY fab – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cree shifts some expansion plans to New York – Triangle Business Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “$1 billion semiconductor plant: ‘Flashy mega-project’ or ‘transformational investment’ for New York? – Albany Business Review” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “$1 billion semiconductor plant to be built in Mohawk Valley – Albany Business Review” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity. LE DUY LOAN T also bought $120,145 worth of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Zions Bancorp has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 16.52% above currents $43.94 stock price. Zions Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 12 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation Earnings: ZION Stock Slides as Q1 EPS Down Y2Y – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions (ZION) Down 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is a Wise Idea to Hold Zions (ZION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions (ZION) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.78 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.