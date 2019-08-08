$1.09 EPS Expected for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS); Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Raised By $3.85 Million Its Service International (SCI) Position

Analysts expect HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report $1.09 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.10% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. HDS’s profit would be $186.18M giving it 8.82 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 29.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 299,548 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Service Corp International (SCI) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 96,150 shares as Service Corp International (SCI)’s stock rose 11.56%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 1.65M shares with $66.15M value, up from 1.55 million last quarter. Service Corp International now has $8.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 211,623 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $51 highest and $44 lowest target. $46.75’s average target is 21.52% above currents $38.47 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Capital Mgmt L P stated it has 4.05% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 82,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust has 138,255 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 33,576 are held by Utah Retirement System. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 5,107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 16,585 shares. Df Dent accumulated 60,321 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 99,952 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.08% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 215,448 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 0.02% or 1.23 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P accumulated 0.03% or 1.58 million shares. 42,450 are held by Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Bluemountain Ltd Llc invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Lazard Asset Management Lc has 24,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.57 billion. The company's Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) ROE Of 26%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Service Corporation International: Don’t Hold Your Breath For More Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) stake by 830,001 shares to 1.14 million valued at $32.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 584,474 shares and now owns 36,988 shares. Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 20,000 are owned by Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement owns 278,166 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Consolidated Invest Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 54,969 shares stake. Barclays Plc invested in 76,796 shares or 0% of the stock. 605,571 are held by Aqr Ltd Liability. Wade G W And stated it has 6,738 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 131,611 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 7 shares. Caxton Associate Lp reported 10,258 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% or 96,095 shares in its portfolio. 731,256 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 48,200 shares. 15,090 were accumulated by Virtu Finance Limited Liability Company.