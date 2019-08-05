$1.09 EPS Expected for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS); 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Unum Group (UNM)

Analysts expect HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report $1.09 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.10% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. HDS’s profit would be $186.01M giving it 8.82 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 29.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 500,120 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. See Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $19.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Wolfe Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 0.05% stake. 10,325 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 168,521 shares. First Republic Investment Inc invested in 0.06% or 273,956 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 221,988 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has 114,751 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 57,825 shares. Jana Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 2.74M shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,215 shares. Reilly Llc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 405,771 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset owns 6,564 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 60,257 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 140,268 shares. Howe Rusling Inc invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. The company's Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 731,592 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 21/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2058 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Unum Group shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.35% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Huntington Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 3,417 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 9,322 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 954,110 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 26,225 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 46,626 shares. Element Capital Lc reported 222,838 shares. Td Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 42,106 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 366,197 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Washington Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 3,401 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% or 368,617 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 356,928 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) and Encourages Unum Group Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unum declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group (UNM) CEO Richard McKenney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.