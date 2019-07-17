$1.08 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (WM); Atmos Energy (ATO)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 197 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 145 cut down and sold their stock positions in Atmos Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 92.20 million shares, up from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Atmos Energy Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 118 Increased: 123 New Position: 74.

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $1.08 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 6.93% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. WM’s profit would be $458.74 million giving it 27.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, Waste Management, Inc.’s analysts see 14.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 1.14M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Waste Management, Inc. shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Bank stated it has 3,946 shares. Moreover, Rosenbaum Jay D has 1.31% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 6,675 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,811 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank Tru Co reported 92,580 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Mengis Cap Mgmt stated it has 10,540 shares. Leavell Invest has 0.48% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 41,662 shares. Moreover, Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sandler Cap Mngmt reported 62,078 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation invested in 142,802 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Argi Inv Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,022 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications holds 3,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 2,660 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has 168,743 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And L P invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $50.19 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 27.13 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23 million for 37.19 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc holds 16.56% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation for 1.11 million shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 379,482 shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.17% invested in the company for 759,516 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 2.18% in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 18,648 shares.