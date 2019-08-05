$-1.08 EPS Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT); Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) Sentiment Is 1.13

Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 132 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 117 cut down and sold positions in Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 186.84 million shares, up from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 95 Increased: 92 New Position: 40.

Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report $-1.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 63.64% from last quarter's $-0.66 EPS. After having $-1.07 EPS previously, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s analysts see 0.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.56% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 123,461 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Sarepta (SRPT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CARS, NCI, SRPT – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, GHDX, NVTA, SRPT – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $10.59 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.43 million activity. The insider Mahatme Sandesh sold 65,000 shares worth $9.43M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Nomura. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $207 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. JMP Securities maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Monday, February 25. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $270 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. The company has market cap of $7.98 billion.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 49,672 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN

Covalent Partners Llc holds 19.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for 259,029 shares. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc owns 668,500 shares or 6.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 5.79% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The New York-based Gates Capital Management Inc. has invested 5.16% in the stock. Goodnow Investment Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 727,237 shares.