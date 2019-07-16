$1.08 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH); Southeast Asset Advisors Has Boosted Its Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Stake

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report $1.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. PKOH’s profit would be $13.64 million giving it 7.26 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 6.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 17,061 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 05/03/2018 ParkOhio Achieves Revenue and Earnings Expectations in 2017; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 4Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 82C; 25/04/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – PARKOHIO MAINTAINING 2018 ADJ EPS GUIDANCE $3.55 – $3.75; 08/05/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 83C; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Board Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward F. Crawford to President; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) stake by 56.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc acquired 9,395 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC)’s stock rose 12.25%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 26,110 shares with $1.96 million value, up from 16,715 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del now has $11.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 1.29M shares traded or 32.98% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors

More notable recent Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Is Yielding 1.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH) announces Edward F. Crawford has resigned as Officer and Board Member – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “Edward F. Crawford resigns from ParkOhio as he becomes the US ambassador to Ireland – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lydall, Inc. (LDL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $734,704 activity. CRAWFORD EDWARD F bought $375,454 worth of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 0.39% less from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Mngmt owns 16,562 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 14,700 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 136 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 17,431 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp accumulated 190 shares or 0% of the stock. Olstein L P reported 47,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 37,757 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 2,552 shares. 197 were reported by Denali Limited Liability Corp. Stifel Financial owns 9,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 6,710 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Euclidean Technology Management Ltd holds 56,060 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 39,620 shares.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $396.02 million. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 7.12 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mgmt has 33,849 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Foundation owns 5,531 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 28,397 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.38% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 94,547 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 403,561 shares. Moreover, Old Bancshares In has 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 6,902 shares. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 2.26% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Forte Cap Limited Liability Corporation Adv reported 48,740 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca holds 5.57% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 246,158 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 92,103 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 900,408 shares. Sfe Counsel holds 1.15% or 33,820 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 400 shares.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jacobs Supports NASA’s Artemis Moon Program, Completes Successful Ascent Abort-2 Flight Test – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs to Hold Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Wins US Department of State Commissioning Services Contract – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity. The insider Tyler Michael R sold 765 shares worth $49,779.