$1.08 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH); Mam Software Group (MAMS) Has 0.3 Sentiment

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report $1.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. PKOH’s profit would be $13.64 million giving it 6.52 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 6.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 34,266 shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD ELECTS MATTHEW V. CRAWFORD CHAIRMAN & CEO, EDWAR; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.75; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Bd Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chmn and CEO, Edward F. Crawford to Pres; 08/05/2018 – PARKOHIO MAINTAINING 2018 ADJ EPS GUIDANCE $3.55 – $3.75; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS WAS $2.30, UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 Rev Up 8%-10% Vs. Prior Year; 05/03/2018 ParkOhio Achieves Revenue and Earnings Expectations in 2017

Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 3 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 10 cut down and sold their stock positions in Mam Software Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.56 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mam Software Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 0.39% less from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $734,704 activity. The insider CRAWFORD EDWARD F bought $375,454.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $355.97 million. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 6.4 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $133.46 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 34.46 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.

The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 1,865 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,862 for 44.08 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.