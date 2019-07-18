$1.08 EPS Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC); Ebay (EBAY) Shorts Raised By 4.85%

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) had an increase of 4.85% in short interest. EBAY’s SI was 22.73M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.85% from 21.68 million shares previously. With 11.83 million avg volume, 2 days are for Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s short sellers to cover EBAY’s short positions. The SI to Ebay Inc’s float is 2.62%. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 17.51M shares traded or 103.02% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report $1.08 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.70% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. GNRC’s profit would be $67.29 million giving it 16.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.91 EPS previously, Generac Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 18.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 217,896 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Generac Holdings Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.56M are held by Fmr Lc. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 825,705 shares. Rech Invsts has invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Amp Invsts Ltd reported 39,565 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 579 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt North America has 0.15% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 31,056 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Vanguard Gru Inc reported 6.55 million shares. 9,201 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorporation. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 6,110 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 22,389 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 46,605 shares. Lpl Lc reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com holds 0% or 906 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. Jagdfeld Aaron sold $1.06 million worth of stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Generac Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Northcoast. The rating was downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, February 6. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 18.2 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generac Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Generac Holdings (GNRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$55.15, Is Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay Raises Its Earnings Outlook Again – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/17: (EBAY) (IBM) Higher; (LLNW) (NFLX) (AMRN) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBay Earnings: EBAY Stock Surges as Q2 Earnings, Revenue Strong – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay Earnings After The Bell: Can The Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What to Expect from eBay’s (EBAY) Q2 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ebay had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold eBay Inc. shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Prns invested in 819,205 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt stated it has 56,000 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 346,443 shares. Sei Invests reported 346,466 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 118,759 shares. Srb Corp invested in 19,334 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.42% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 10,947 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Com Ca, a California-based fund reported 170,944 shares. Prudential Pcl accumulated 296,435 shares. Glenmede Company Na reported 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 1,643 shares. Bb&T Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Money Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 88,279 shares. Andra Ap owns 173,100 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 25,000 shares.