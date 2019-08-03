$1.08 EPS Expected for ePlus inc. (PLUS); Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Bce (BCE) Holding

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 13,025 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 523,963 shares with $23.26M value, down from 536,988 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $41.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 1.34 million shares traded or 75.05% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold ePlus inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 12.23 million shares or 3.83% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap holds 0.01% or 25,340 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 711,104 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors reported 40 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 2,500 shares. 9,746 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 22,988 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco reported 268,438 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Principal stated it has 112,421 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 275,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 1,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs L P holds 3,096 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 10,703 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc accumulated 4,095 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Cap L P has 0.16% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 8,592 shares.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology services and products, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, Technology and Financing. It has a 16.01 P/E ratio. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

