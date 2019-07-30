$-1.08 EPS Expected for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN); Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) to report $-1.08 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $1.47 EPS change or 57.65% from last quarter’s $-2.55 EPS. After having $-0.45 EPS previously, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 140.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 400,687 shares traded. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) has declined 69.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.15% the S&P500. Some Historical APRN News: 26/03/2018 – BLUE APRON & AIRBNB PARTNER TO BRING HOME COOKS A GLOBAL CULINA; 26/03/2018 – HelloFresh is now bigger than Blue Apron in the U.S. The Berlin-based company’s acquisition of organic meal-kit startup Green Chef pushed it past the homegrown Blue Apron; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 29/03/2018 – Meal kit company Sun Basket bought a cave and it’s helping them beat Blue Apron; 14/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Feature Short-Term Experiential Retail Location in NY City; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Blue Apron plans to start selling its meal kits in stores; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Excerpts: Blue Apron CEO Matt Salzberg on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 03/05/2018 – The old meal kit model is dead – and Blue Apron is proof that meal delivery companies need more than just an online presence to survive; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 24/05/2018 – Meal-Kit Makers Blue Apron, Goodfood Climb After Kroger’s Entry

Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 116 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 90 sold and reduced stock positions in Axis Capital Holdings LTD. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 66.51 million shares, down from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Axis Capital Holdings LTD in top ten positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 76 Increased: 87 New Position: 29.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The company has market cap of $122.22 million. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.42. About 395,432 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123