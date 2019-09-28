$1.07 EPS Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO); Oarsman Capital Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report $1.07 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 20.22% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. XPO’s profit would be $98.63M giving it 16.48 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, XPO Logistics, Inc.’s analysts see -16.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 679,829 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 22.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc acquired 14,576 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)'s stock rose 1.72%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 78,459 shares with $5.49M value, up from 63,883 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $156.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria's BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.13% above currents $69.46 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. It has a 24.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to firms and government agencies.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do XPO Logistics, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XPO) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Michael Welch Dies; Had Co-Founded Forerunner Firm To XPO Logistics – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “XPO Inching Way Back Into The M&A Game, Jacobs Tells Analysts – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Be Fooled by the Numbers: XPO Logistics Is Still a Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Honored by Raytheon with EPIC Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. XPO Logistics has $7800 highest and $65 lowest target. $71’s average target is 0.65% above currents $70.54 stock price. XPO Logistics had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of XPO in report on Monday, August 5 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Monday, August 5. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Loop Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold XPO Logistics, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.16 million shares or 4.63% less from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.