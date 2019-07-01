$1.07 EPS Expected for HCI Group, Inc. (HCI); Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Upped By $950,000 Its Embraer Sa (ERJ) Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased Embraer Sa (ERJ) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda acquired 50,000 shares as Embraer Sa (ERJ)’s stock declined 9.80%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 100,000 shares with $1.90 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Embraer Sa now has $3.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 229,309 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – Aviation Pros: Envoy to Operate 15 New Embraer Large Regional Jets; 27/04/2018 – Embraer Posts Lowest Sales Since 2010 Amid Boeing Deal Talks; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $5.4-5.9 BLN NET REVENUE IN 2018 -FILING; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO DELIVER 105-125 EXECUTIVE JETS IN 2018 -FILING; 10/05/2018 – Embraer sticks to KC-390 delivery timeline despite test incident; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S EMBRAER SAYS U.S. JUDGE GRANTED MOTION TO DISMISS CLASS ACTION SUIT AGAINST COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss $12.3M

Analysts expect HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to report $1.07 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.94% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. HCI’s profit would be $9.10M giving it 9.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, HCI Group, Inc.’s analysts see 205.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 8,690 shares traded. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has risen 0.36% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 06/03/2018 Sunovion Receives FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Use of Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) in the Treatment of Bipolar Depression in Pediatric Patients (10 to 17 Years of Age); 22/03/2018 – Value Colleges Releases Top 50 Best Value Interaction Design/UX/HCI Graduate Degrees for 2018; 11/04/2018 – HCI Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – HCI GROUP BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV TO 37.5C/SHR FROM 35C, EST. 38C; 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q Net Premiums Earned $55.8 Million; 05/04/2018 – EVZIO® (naloxone HCI injection, USP) Auto-lnjector Now Available to Patients in Select States Without a Prescription Through Kaléo’s New Virtual Standing Order Pilot Program and to Government Agencies at a Direct Purchase Price; 25/04/2018 – HCI Group Launches InsurTech Platform for Homeowners’ Insurance; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $22.14 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED WITH $25.23 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP 4Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $55.8M; 17/04/2018 – HCI GROUP BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV 7.1% TO 37.5C

Among 2 analysts covering HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCI Group had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Sunday, March 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by JMP Securities.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. The company has market cap of $347.97 million. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. It has a 27.47 P/E ratio. The firm also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas.

Among 3 analysts covering Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Embraer had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 22. Cowen & Co maintained Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) rating on Thursday, March 14. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $24 target. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, January 17.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) stake by 11,818 shares to 22,144 valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Class A stake by 50,100 shares and now owns 35,000 shares. Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) was reduced too.

