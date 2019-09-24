$1.07 EPS Expected for EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM); Css Trimmed By $1.97 Million Its General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) Stake

Css Llc decreased General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) stake by 83.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Css Llc sold 51,823 shares as General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Css Llc holds 10,000 shares with $385,000 value, down from 61,823 last quarter. General Mtrs Co (Put) now has $53.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 6.15M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS TO BOOST PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 26/04/2018 – GM Reports Income from Continuing Operations of $1.1 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $2.6 Billion; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS COMMENTS ON LAYOFFS AT LORDSTOWN, OHIO PLANT; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA VICE FIN MIN: SEE GM KOREA FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO DISCLOSE INTERNAL INFORMATIONS ABOUT GLOBAL STRATEGIES; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS LTD CNU.NZ – CHORUS’ CURRENT CFO ANDREW CARROLL WILL TRANSITION INTO GM, NETWORK AND FIELD MANAGEMENT ROLE; 04/04/2018 – GM urges ‘constructive’ U.S.-China dialogue; 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS MAY CONSIDER MORE VOLUNTARY REDUNDANCIES FOR WORKERS AT GUNSAN FACTORY; LAYOFFS ARE LAST RESORT – UNION; 06/03/2018 – German automakers gain ground in S.Korea, outselling GM for first time; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit

Analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report $1.07 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 6.14% from last quarter’s $1.14 EPS. EQM’s profit would be $221.98 million giving it 7.45 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, EQM Midstream Partners, LP’s analysts see 15.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 682,093 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. The firm owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It has a 11.73 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold EQM Midstream Partners, LP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 2.39% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 175,583 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holdings stated it has 0.07% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 13,147 shares. Qs Invsts holds 8,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 95,035 are owned by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Company. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Insurance has invested 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Advisory Research owns 0.67% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 761,095 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr owns 96,185 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 144,099 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 145,169 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cv Starr Incorporated reported 1.29% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

Among 2 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream Partners has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is 23.82% above currents $31.9 stock price. EQT Midstream Partners had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mountain Valley Pipeline gets FERC OK for water crossing changes – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why You Need To Avoid EQM Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2.97 million shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 605,280 shares. 386,690 were accumulated by Advsrs Ok. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Redwood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.92% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 630 were reported by Earnest Lc. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 466,338 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.37% or 141,537 shares. State Street has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 3,095 were reported by Sandy Spring Retail Bank. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation owns 494,254 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.18% or 369,986 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt has invested 0.39% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Fayez Sarofim & invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GM strike likely to continue into weekend – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM commits to U.S. battery cell development – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: F, GM, TWLO, MNST – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM ends strikers’ healthcare; ‘junk’ floated at Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM facing nationwide strike starting at midnight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Css Llc increased Square Inc stake by 10,381 shares to 13,381 valued at $970,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stake by 189,000 shares and now owns 217,400 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was raised too.