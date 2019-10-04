$1.06 EPS Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC); Reata Pharmaceuticals – Class A (RETA) Sellers Increased By 13.15% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report $1.06 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. HCC’s profit would be $54.64M giving it 4.64 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $2.16 EPS previously, Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s analysts see -50.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 56,500 shares traded. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has risen 10.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HCC News: 30/04/2018 – Warrior Met Coal to Open New Mine No. 7 North Portal Facility with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey in Attendance; 02/05/2018 – WARRIOR MET PLANS TO INCREASE MINER HEADCOUNT BY 70-80 PEOPLE; 10/05/2018 – S&P: WARRIOR MET COAL RATING RAISED TO ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 10/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – /Warrior Met Coal Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering by Certain Selling Stockholders; 03/04/2018 – Warrior Met Coal Declares Special Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Warrior Met Coal Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – WARRIOR MET COAL INC HCC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – WARRIOR MET SEES FY CAPEX $100M TO $120M, EST. $111.0M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Warrior Met

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RETA) had an increase of 13.15% in short interest. RETA’s SI was 3.01 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 13.15% from 2.66 million shares previously. With 221,500 avg volume, 14 days are for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RETA)’s short sellers to cover RETA’s short positions. The SI to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc – Class A’s float is 13.51%. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 4,893 shares traded. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has risen 29.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RETA News: 11/04/2018 – REATA PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 2 PORTION OF CARDINAL STUDY; 03/04/2018 – Reata to Present Preclinical Data on RTA 1701, a Novel ROR; 29/03/2018 – Reata Announces That Kyowa Hakko Kirin Received SAKIGAKE Priority Review Designation for Bardoxolone Methyl in Japan; 16/03/2018 Reata Selected to Present Early-Stage Programs at the BIO Asia International Conference; 08/05/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 15c; 11/04/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS – ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN GENERALLY MILD TO MODERATE IN SEVERITY, NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS BEEN REPORTED IN TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN GOT JAPAN DESIGNATION FOR BARDOXOLONE METHYL; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RETA); 22/03/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NO SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED IN TRIAL

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The Company’s lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005.

