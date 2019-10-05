$1.06 EPS Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC); ANGES MG OSAKA ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (AMGXF) SI Decreased By 51.08%

Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report $1.06 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. HCC’s profit would be $54.68 million giving it 4.61 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $2.16 EPS previously, Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s analysts see -50.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 763,879 shares traded. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has risen 10.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HCC News: 19/03/2018 – WARRIOR MET COAL INC HCC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Warrior Met Coal Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering by Certain Selling Stockholders; 03/04/2018 – WARRIOR MET COAL DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIV; 10/05/2018 – S&P: WARRIOR MET COAL RATING RAISED TO ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – WARRIOR MET PLANS TO INCREASE MINER HEADCOUNT BY 70-80 PEOPLE; 02/05/2018 – WARRIOR MET 1Q REV. $421.8M, EST. $388.0M; 02/05/2018 – WARRIOR MET SEES FY CAPEX $100M TO $120M; 02/05/2018 – WARRIOR MET DOESN’T EXCLUDE CHANCE OF FUTURE SPECIAL DIVIDENDS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Warrior Met; 03/04/2018 – Warrior Met Coal Declares Special Cash Dividend

ANGES MG INC OSAKA ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (OTCMKTS:AMGXF) had a decrease of 51.08% in short interest. AMGXF’s SI was 45,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 51.08% from 92,200 shares previously. It closed at $5.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AnGes, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of gene medical products. The company has market cap of $. It offers Naglazyme, a drug for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis VI, an intractable disease. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing hepatocyte growth factor plasmid, a gene therapy in the last stage of clinical development for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is a serious impairment of blood circulation in the legs.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. engages in mining and exporting metallurgical coal for the steel industry. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. It has a 1.54 P/E ratio. The firm sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe and South America.