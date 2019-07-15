$1.06 EPS Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG); Winnebago Industries Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report $1.06 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. PG’s profit would be $2.66B giving it 27.21 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, The Procter & Gamble Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.39. About 2.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN

Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 83 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 83 decreased and sold stakes in Winnebago Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 29.09 million shares, up from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Winnebago Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 58 Increased: 50 New Position: 33.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73M for 8.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Punch Card Management L.P. holds 15.7% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 100,466 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. has 2.35% invested in the company for 715,030 shares. The Florida-based Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has invested 2.2% in the stock. Hwg Holdings Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 68,406 shares.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Winnebago Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Winnebago Industries – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 127,255 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Coombe Gary A sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. $1.81 million worth of stock was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $115 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold”.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $289.45 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 27.45 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.