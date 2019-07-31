$1.06 EPS Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX); Dynex Capital (DX) Shorts Lowered By 9.4%

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) had a decrease of 9.4% in short interest. DX’s SI was 1.63 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.4% from 1.80M shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 2 days are for Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)’s short sellers to cover DX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 306,528 shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 9.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR; 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX); 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report $1.06 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 17.19% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. MTX’s profit would be $37.35M giving it 12.95 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Minerals Technologies Inc.’s analysts see -4.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 109,451 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 19.10% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 19/03/2018 MTX BOARD AMENDS BYLAWS TO REVISE PROXY ACCESS PROVISION; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 27/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Extends Core Pet Care Product Line Into Europe; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.12, EST. $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASE OF SIVOMATIC IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United States. The company has market cap of $417.26 million. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. It currently has negative earnings. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Dynex Capital, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 24.82% more from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Indexiq Advisors has invested 0.01% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). First Quadrant L P Ca reported 6,612 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 104,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 426 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 285,571 shares. Regions Financial invested in 795 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 471,168 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 366,821 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% or 76,926 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 176,825 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 51,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt has 138,267 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $35,391 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $11,728 was bought by CLARK ROBERT L. Shares for $23,663 were bought by Deans Alison Ann on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Minerals Technologies Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 34,700 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 12,290 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 4,025 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Ltd has invested 0.03% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Barclays Public Lc invested in 0% or 30,837 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 4.09 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,341 shares. Daruma Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 379,562 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.12% or 348,176 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 12,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd holds 50,025 shares. Denali Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries.