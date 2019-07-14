$1.06 EPS Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP); Heartland Advisors Has Increased Triple (GTS) Stake

Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report $1.06 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.95% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. MMP’s profit would be $242.11M giving it 15.54 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 671,690 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 23.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.05 billion. The firm operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage divisions. It has a 11.31 P/E ratio. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services.

Among 6 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 9 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of MMP in report on Monday, January 28 to “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of MMP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS.