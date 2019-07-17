$1.06 EPS Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC); Shorts at SYSOREX (SYSX) Lowered By 19.78%

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report $1.06 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.98% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. BHC’s profit would be $374.31M giving it 5.40 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s analysts see 2.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 900,671 shares traded. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has risen 21.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500.

SYSOREX INC (OTCMKTS:SYSX) had a decrease of 19.78% in short interest. SYSX’s SI was 29,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.78% from 36,400 shares previously. With 328,900 avg volume, 0 days are for SYSOREX INC (OTCMKTS:SYSX)’s short sellers to cover SYSX’s short positions. The stock increased 16.07% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.013. About 1,170 shares traded. Sysorex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYSX) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sysorex, Inc. provides information technology and telecommunications solutions and services to commercial and government clients primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $443,435. The firm offers various IT services and/or technologies that enable clients to manage, protect, and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premises, in the cloud, or through mobile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly knowns as Inpixon USA.

Another recent and important Sysorex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYSX) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Sysorex to Begin Trading on OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol â€œSYSXâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, makes, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company has market cap of $8.09 billion. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and markets products that treat gastrointestinal and hepatologic conditions comprising hepatic encephalopathy, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, traveler's diarrhea, opioid-induced constipation, ulcerative colitis, and others.