$1.05 EPS Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL); Sands Capital Management Boosted Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 5.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc acquired 281,400 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 5.29 million shares with $200.84 million value, up from 5.00 million last quarter. Yandex N V now has $11.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 60,737 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report $1.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 9.38% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. XEL’s profit would be $550.59M giving it 15.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Xcel Energy Inc.’s analysts see 128.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 117,649 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 103,866 shares to 4.11M valued at $242.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 192,926 shares and now owns 7.50M shares. Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) was reduced too.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.29 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 26.73 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

