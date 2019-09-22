$1.05 EPS Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL); Echo Street Capital Management Has Decreased By $1.16 Million Its Waters (WAT) Holding

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 8.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 5,384 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 56,266 shares with $12.11M value, down from 61,650 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $15.27B valuation. It closed at $228.7 lastly. It is up 9.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report $1.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 9.38% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. XEL’s profit would be $550.59M giving it 15.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Xcel Energy Inc.’s analysts see 128.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.43M shares traded or 34.61% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold Xcel Energy Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Llc has 0.14% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). United Automobile Association owns 477,974 shares. 3.70M were reported by Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp. Palisade Asset Lc accumulated 94,976 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.06% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.04% stake. Advisor Prns Limited Company holds 0.1% or 14,057 shares in its portfolio. 6,095 were reported by Eqis Mgmt. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.06% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 4,325 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company has 27,048 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 19,410 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 314,876 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 20,948 shares.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.89 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 26.41 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 0.41% or 4.72 million shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. 6,443 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.22% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 1,804 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund holds 1,449 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 7,609 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,129 shares stake. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Nordea Mngmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 258,964 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated. Amp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 68,429 shares to 164,047 valued at $34.97M in 2019Q2. It also upped Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) stake by 2,971 shares and now owns 147,935 shares. Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is -5.41% below currents $228.7 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

