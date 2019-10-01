$1.05 EPS Expected for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO); Harbert Fund Advisors Boosted Its Amtech Sys (ASYS) Position

Analysts expect Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report $1.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. TSCO’s profit would be $125.23 million giving it 21.58 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.80 EPS previously, Tractor Supply Company’s analysts see -41.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.63. About 335,992 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased Amtech Sys Inc (ASYS) stake by 260.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc acquired 429,297 shares as Amtech Sys Inc (ASYS)'s stock declined 9.68%. The Harbert Fund Advisors Inc holds 593,897 shares with $3.27 million value, up from 164,600 last quarter. Amtech Sys Inc now has $75.33M valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 3,084 shares traded. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has risen 4.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Tractor Supply Company shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Ltd Company Delaware accumulated 12,522 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 152 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 28,938 shares. Td Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.48% or 21,595 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associate reported 123,165 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 3.07 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 195,308 were reported by Barclays Plc. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Com reported 232,364 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 557 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, has 2.25% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Verition Fund Limited Liability accumulated 3,610 shares. Windward Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 3,025 shares.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.81 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 20.2 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40's average target is 30.64% above currents $90.63 stock price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold ASYS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 7.94 million shares or 0.59% more from 7.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 107,306 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 19,508 shares. Northern Trust reported 28,860 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0% or 10,003 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) or 1,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 15,428 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% stake. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 204 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited holds 0% or 43,375 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Company owns 255,936 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $105,350 activity. 20,000 Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares with value of $105,350 were bought by Averick Robert M.