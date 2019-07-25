$1.05 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS); Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Trimmed Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Position By $1.56 Million

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.94% from last quarter’s $1.02 EPS. OSIS’s profit would be $19.01M giving it 26.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, OSI Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -10.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $113.23. About 185,599 shares traded or 7.11% up from the average. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 52.08% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.65% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Penske Automotive Group (PAG) stake by 78.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio analyzed 35,521 shares as Penske Automotive Group (PAG)'s stock rose 3.80%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 9,818 shares with $438,000 value, down from 45,339 last quarter. Penske Automotive Group now has $3.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 402,659 shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.38 million activity. $60,170 worth of stock was sold by Ballhaus William Francis JR on Monday, February 4. 20,000 shares were sold by SZE VICTOR S, worth $1.73M on Tuesday, February 12. EDRICK ALAN I sold $865,320 worth of stock. $304,500 worth of stock was sold by GOOD STEVEN C on Tuesday, January 29. $2.42M worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) was sold by MEHRA AJAY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OSI Systems, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,481 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 498,884 are owned by State Street. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 25,753 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 10,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paragon Management Ltd Liability reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 2,613 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Glenmede Na has 227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 50,074 are held by Utd Service Automobile Association. Natixis invested 0.01% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Asset Management One has 17,190 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,898 shares. Lazard Asset stated it has 3,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It has a 39.44 P/E ratio. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 392,260 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Management Wi invested 0.41% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0.01% or 34,325 shares. Phocas Fin has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc owns 262,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 100 shares. Stephens Ar has 14,101 shares. Pacific Global Investment Co holds 82,664 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 5,511 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 227,818 shares. Mcf Advsr Llc holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Sequoia Finance Limited Co holds 9,524 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 3,100 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 8,735 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”.