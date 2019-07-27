$1.05 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS); Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 400 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 412 decreased and sold holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 242.16 million shares, down from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Goldman Sachs Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 27 to 29 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 358 Increased: 288 New Position: 112.

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.94% from last quarter’s $1.02 EPS. OSIS’s profit would be $19.01 million giving it 26.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, OSI Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -10.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 122,826 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 52.08% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.65% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It has a 39.48 P/E ratio. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.38 million activity. Shares for $1.73M were sold by SZE VICTOR S on Tuesday, February 12. 10,000 shares valued at $865,320 were sold by EDRICK ALAN I on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 4 MEHRA AJAY sold $2.42 million worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) or 27,908 shares. Shares for $304,500 were sold by GOOD STEVEN C. The insider Ballhaus William Francis JR sold 675 shares worth $60,170.

More notable recent OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "OSIS vs. NJDCY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq" on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "OSI (OSIS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq" published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "OSIS vs. OLED: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq" on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) ? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "UPDATE: OSI Systems (OSIS) Secures Orders Valued at Approx. $10M for Patient Monitoring Systems and Accessories – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $81.27 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 9.31 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500.