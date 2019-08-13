$-1.05 EPS Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX); Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Johnson Controls Intl had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 8. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19 with “Market Perform”. See Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report $-1.05 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 144.19% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-1.08 EPS previously, Nutanix, Inc.’s analysts see -2.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 2.37M shares traded. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has declined 53.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NTNX News: 25/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Nutanix CEO On The ‘Big Bills’ And ‘Computing Sprawl’ Of Public Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 12/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $42; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Nutanix Fuels Channel Partners to Propel the Next Generation of Cloud Deployments; 24/05/2018 – NUTANIX 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 16/05/2018 – Nutanix Appoints Sankalp Saxena to Lead Operations in India; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 24/05/2018 – Nutanix 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 24/05/2018 – NUTANIX SEES 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C

More notable recent Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.30 billion. The firm operates through Buildings and Power Solutions divisions. It has a 6.53 P/E ratio. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Johnson Controls International plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 406,208 shares or 119.11% more from 185,393 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Cap Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI). Cleararc has 22,136 shares. Cibc World holds 0.05% or 165,781 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc stated it has 930 shares.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 2.26 million shares traded. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has risen 16.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.40% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nutanix has $5300 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.25’s average target is 148.39% above currents $18.62 stock price. Nutanix had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) on Friday, March 1 to “Market Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of NTNX in report on Friday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Nutanix Is One Very Oversold Stock – Seeking Alpha" on August 09, 2019