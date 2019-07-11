$1.05 EPS Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX); Proqr Therapeutics N.V. – Ordinary Shares (PRQR) Shorts Up By 5.62%

Proqr Therapeutics N.V. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PRQR) had an increase of 5.62% in short interest. PRQR’s SI was 2.48 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.62% from 2.35 million shares previously. With 167,100 avg volume, 15 days are for Proqr Therapeutics N.V. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s short sellers to cover PRQR’s short positions. The SI to Proqr Therapeutics N.V. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 12.2%. The stock decreased 9.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 357,420 shares traded or 99.01% up from the average. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 148.93% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 144.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board

Analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 17.97% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. MTX’s profit would be $36.29M giving it 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Minerals Technologies Inc.’s analysts see -5.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 130,120 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 19.10% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Announces Agreement To Acquire Sivomatic Holding B.V; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Extends Core Pet Care Product Line Into Europe; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Will Be Financed Through Combination of Cash on Hand and Credit Facilities; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON APRIL 18, 2018, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2014 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.12, EST. $1.12; 30/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 MTX BOARD AMENDS BYLAWS TO REVISE PROXY ACCESS PROVISION

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. The company has market cap of $310.74 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. It currently has negative earnings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $35,391 activity. 200 shares were bought by CLARK ROBERT L, worth $11,728. Deans Alison Ann bought $23,663 worth of stock or 400 shares.