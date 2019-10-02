$1.05 EPS Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (CIB); Corelogic (CLGX) SI Increased By 7.07%

Analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report $1.05 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 38.16% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. CIB’s profit would be $245.50M giving it 11.78 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.21 EPS previously, Bancolombia S.A.’s analysts see -13.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 126,250 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) had an increase of 7.07% in short interest. CLGX’s SI was 1.81 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.07% from 1.69 million shares previously. With 531,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)’s short sellers to cover CLGX’s short positions. The SI to Corelogic Inc’s float is 2.29%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 170,409 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Rev $444.9M; 15/03/2018 – FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 06/03/2018 CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction Costs at Stake; 12/04/2018 – CoreLogic Acquires A La Mode Technologies, LLC; 28/03/2018 – CoreLogic Expands Support of Operation HOPE; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q OPER REV. $444.9M, EST. $435.1M; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Former prisoner recounts time in North Korea; 13/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Increased Slightly in December But Serious Delinquency and Foreclosure Inventory Rates Declined Year Over Year; 17/05/2018 – CoreLogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. It has a 118.54 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s services and products include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CoreLogic, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 43,008 shares. Atlanta L L C holds 1.44 million shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% or 1,377 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Limited Liability has 6,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 238,471 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 282,077 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). 3,718 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.15% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) or 43,170 shares.

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CoreLogic Reports August Home Prices Increased by 3.6% Year Over Year – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoreLogic to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Orlando home prices remained hot in July – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreLogic Reports an 11.4% Year-over-Year Decrease in Mortgage Fraud Risk in the Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays – A Brexit-Britain Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays – In Defense Of Investment Banking – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bancolombia S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora Uribe on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BanColombia has $5500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 9.18% above currents $49.46 stock price. BanColombia had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse.