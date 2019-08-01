$1.05 EPS Expected for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN); Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Black Stone Minerals had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Thursday, March 7 report. See Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) latest ratings:

18/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

Analysts expect Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 13.22% from last quarter’s $1.21 EPS. T_AFN’s profit would be $19.57M giving it 12.85 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Ag Growth International Inc.’s analysts see 288.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 25,924 shares traded. Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ag Growth International had 3 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. Raymond James maintained the shares of AFN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Desjardins Securities maintained Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Ag Growth International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including enclosed belt conveyors, chain conveyors, bucket elevators, truss and towers, distributors, rail and truck probes, custom configured belt conveyors, screw feders and conveyors, bulk weigh hoppers, VIS micro dosing systems, TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, and spout and connections. It has a 27.32 P/E ratio. It also provides storage and conditioning equipment comprising storage bins, temporary storage systems, aeration and conditioning systems, dust collection systems, pneumatic conveying systems, heaters, unloads, and petroleum and water storage systems; and livestock equipment, such as fencing, as well as stock tanks and waterers.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 175,864 shares traded. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has declined 12.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BSM News: 10/05/2018 – BSM Technologies 2Q EPS C$0.021; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q NET INCOME/SUB UNIT 13C; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q EPS 13c; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $114.5 MLN VS $124.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Schedules Earnings Call for First Quarter of 2018; Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor; 10/05/2018 – BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.021; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q Rev $114.5M; 21/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP BSM.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Black Stone Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSM); 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q PRODUCTION 42.4 MBOE/D