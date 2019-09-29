$1.04 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS); Shorts at Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Raised By 18.19%

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) had an increase of 18.19% in short interest. DOVA’s SI was 4.31 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.19% from 3.65 million shares previously. With 338,200 avg volume, 13 days are for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s short sellers to cover DOVA’s short positions. The SI to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 35.55%. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. It is up 26.07% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DOVA News: 31/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS – AVAILABILITY OF DOPTELET IN U.S FOR TREATMENT OF THROMBOCYTOPENIA IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH CLD; 19/03/2018 – DOVA SAYS PACT WITH FOSUN PHARMA FOR MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG; 30/04/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S UNIT AND PBM CAPITAL GROUP AGREED TO TERMINATE SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 1, 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION INCLUDE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, MILESTONE PAYMENTS, AND A FIXED TRANSFER PRICE FOR PRODUCT SUPPLIED; 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – POSITIONED TO LAUNCH DOPTELET IN JUNE; 19/03/2018 Dova Pharmaceuticals Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Fosun Pharma For Mainland China and Hong Kong; 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF DOPTELET® (AV; 19/03/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL THROUGH UNIT GRANTING FOSUN PHARMA EXCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT,DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF AVATROMBOPAG IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG; 16/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report $1.04 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.05% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. WTS’s profit would be $35.74 million giving it 22.55 P/E if the $1.04 EPS is correct. After having $1.09 EPS previously, Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -4.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.79. About 190,266 shares traded or 37.00% up from the average. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch

Among 2 analysts covering Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dova Pharmaceuticals has $4500 highest and $1300 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is 45.27% above currents $20.19 stock price. Dova Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 19 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.

More notable recent Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dova Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dova Pharma up 17% as bulls move in – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plus Therapeutics leads healthcare gainers; Akcea Therapeutics leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company has market cap of $581.51 million. The Company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and sells products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company has market cap of $3.22 billion. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It has a 24.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications.

More notable recent Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WTS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock Gained 49% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WTS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 2,467 shares. Everence Cap Management reported 0.11% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Agf Invests Inc holds 0.02% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) or 15,299 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 222,323 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company owns 234,059 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 23,100 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 64,342 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,344 shares. Ledyard Bank owns 7,576 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 127,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Td Asset Mngmt holds 225,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 43,190 are owned by Barclays Plc.