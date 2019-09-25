$1.03 EPS Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK); Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report $1.03 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 10.43% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. PATK’s profit would be $24.58 million giving it 10.00 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, Patrick Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -12.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 218,954 shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 94 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 81 sold and reduced their stock positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 122.43 million shares, up from 118.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Healthcare Realty Trust Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 55 Increased: 74 New Position: 20.

Analysts await Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HR’s profit will be $50.41 million for 21.29 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 780,991 shares traded or 4.64% up from the average. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has risen 9.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 137.84 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in ownership, acquisition, management, leasing, and development of properties associated with delivery of healthcare services such as medical office and outpatient facilities.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for 3.21 million shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc owns 431,343 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 2.16% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Sandler Capital Management has invested 0.66% in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,448 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries has $60 highest and $3600 lowest target. $48’s average target is 16.56% above currents $41.18 stock price. Patrick Industries had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 4. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $982.92 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment makes and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It has a 9.41 P/E ratio. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services.