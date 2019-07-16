$1.03 EPS Expected for Ferrari N.V. (RACE); Logitech International SA Has 1.12 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) to report $1.03 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. RACE’s profit would be $251.50 million giving it 40.89 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.08 EPS previously, Ferrari N.V.’s analysts see -4.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $168.47. About 288,426 shares traded. Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) has risen 6.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RACE News: 14/04/2018 – Motor racing-Hamilton questions whether Mercedes can challenge Ferrari; 03/05/2018 – Ferrari 1Q EBITDA EUR272M; 13/03/2018 – Motor racing-Ferrari look to Vettel to end decade-long wait; 06/03/2018 – MARCHIONNE: FERRARI IN TALKS TO FINALIZE PATENT BOX BENEFIT; 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Formula One teams, minus Ferrari, commit to esports series; 03/05/2018 – FERRARI CEO SAYS BY 2022 NEARLY ALL PRODUCT OFFERINGS FROM COMPANY WILL INCLUDE SOME HYBRID ELEMENTS; 28/05/2018 – Motor racing-Resta joins Sauber from Ferrari as technical director; 03/05/2018 – FERRARI PORTOFINO SOLD OUT FOR 2018: MARCHIONNE; 13/04/2018 – Motor racing-Ferrari review pitstop procedures after mechanic injury; 13/04/2018 – FERRARI: voting results from Annual General Meeting

Logitech International SA (LOGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 56 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 50 cut down and sold stock positions in Logitech International SA. The hedge funds in our database now own: 50.01 million shares, down from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Logitech International SA in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 42 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company has market cap of $41.14 billion. The firm offers seven models, including four sports cars that include 488 GTB, 488 Spider, F12berlinetta, and special series F12tfd; and three GT cars, which comprise California T, GTC4Lusso, and GTC4Lusso T. It has a 37.56 P/E ratio. It also provides LaFerrari Aperta, a limited edition supercar; Fuoriserie, a very limited editions series; one-off cars; F60 America, a V12 open air roadster; and Ferrari J50, a two-seater mid-rear-engined roadster.

Among 3 analysts covering Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ferrari had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 3 with “Buy”.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.51 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 25.97 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 82,578 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has declined 5.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 21/05/2018 – Logitech Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

Credit Agricole S A holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. for 1.15 million shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 1.09 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 1.08% invested in the company for 229,603 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.99% in the stock. Jackson Square Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.30 million shares.