$1.03 EPS Expected for BB&T (BBT); Capital International Investors Cut By $434.78 Million Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position

Analysts expect BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report $1.03 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. BBT’s profit would be $789.14 million giving it 12.84 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, BB&T Corporation’s analysts see -8.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 3.83 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3

Capital International Investors decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 24.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Investors sold 6.04 million shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Capital International Investors holds 18.62M shares with $1.35 billion value, down from 24.66M last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $104.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 5.75M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.74 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc owns 782,536 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 6,987 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Callahan Advisors Lc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wealthquest Corporation holds 10,191 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 6,923 are held by Fincl Bank. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd owns 54,524 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amer Gp invested in 1.29% or 4.38M shares. Mcdaniel Terry Co holds 0.18% or 15,028 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 0.43% or 20,101 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 12,107 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Eastern Natl Bank reported 0.07% stake. Fincl Advisory Group Inc accumulated 4,725 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 0.57% stake. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 2,836 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 14.41% above currents $70.58 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8100 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. UBS upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Thursday, September 12 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Capital International Investors increased Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 106,757 shares to 4.13M valued at $512.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 294,960 shares and now owns 3.88 million shares. Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) was raised too.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $40.55 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Among 3 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB\u0026T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is -1.42% below currents $52.92 stock price. BB\u0026T had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral”. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $53 target in Monday, April 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Lc has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 7,877 shares. 78,427 are held by Arbor Investment Advsr Ltd Liability. Eastern Savings Bank owns 0.18% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 58,551 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 24,519 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 31,244 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Ltd Llc owns 5,622 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated has 94,646 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 236,486 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd stated it has 158,864 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo owns 271,242 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Cibc Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 44,449 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 15,503 shares. American Century Cos owns 9.02 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,328 shares.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.