$1.03 EPS Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (AME); Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) Has 0.57 Sentiment

Fauquier Bankshares Inc (FBSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 4 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 7 sold and reduced stock positions in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 727,725 shares, down from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fauquier Bankshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report $1.03 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 24.10% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. AME’s profit would be $232.61 million giving it 21.76 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, AMETEK, Inc.’s analysts see 3.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.67. About 652,701 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMETEK, Inc. shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Investment Limited reported 1,487 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 15,589 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated reported 154,473 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.07% or 107,270 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 14,323 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc reported 6,560 shares. Security Natl Communications reported 0.01% stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc owns 2,822 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 4.15 million shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Sumitomo Life Insur Co accumulated 15,037 shares. Moreover, Marvin & Palmer Associates has 2.83% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 43,860 shares. Moreover, Burney Com has 0.08% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.25 billion. The Company’s Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. It has a 25.99 P/E ratio. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity. Marecic Thomas C had sold 17,097 shares worth $1.35M.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company has market cap of $82.84 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $36,060 activity.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. for 79,608 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 130,951 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.47% invested in the company for 46,781 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 16,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 1,703 shares traded or 20.44% up from the average. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) has declined 1.73% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.16% the S&P500.