$1.02 EPS Expected for Wabtec (WAB); 0 Analysts Bullish Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

Analysts expect Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report $1.02 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.37% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. WAB’s profit would be $192.79M giving it 17.78 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Wabtec Corporation’s analysts see -3.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 277,080 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS

Among 2 analysts covering Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Signet Jewelers has $1600 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is -16.52% below currents $16.77 stock price. Signet Jewelers had 5 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) on Friday, September 6 with “Sell” rating. See Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold Signet Jewelers Limited shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 52.36 million shares or 6.00% more from 49.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 8,463 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc stated it has 0.02% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 8,528 shares. Ironwood Fincl Lc holds 24,299 shares. Blackrock stated it has 6.63M shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 20,864 shares. Macquarie Group Limited, Australia-based fund reported 12,800 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). 121,972 are held by Fund Sa. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). D E Shaw & Communications holds 0.02% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) or 979,992 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The company has market cap of $876.46 million. The Company’s Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall regional brands. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 28, 2017, this division operated 1,588 stores.

Since September 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $165,033 activity. $108,459 worth of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was bought by Hilson Joan M. $56,574 worth of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was bought by Drosos Virginia on Friday, September 6.

More notable recent Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Signet Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Signet +10% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Signet’s (SIG) Q2 Earnings Are Likely to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Signet Can Deliver a Successful Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 933,081 shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Adds Sharon L. McCollam and Nancy Reardon to Bd; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – PROVIDES FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE FOR, TOTAL SALES OF $5.9 BILLION -$6.1 BILLION, GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.00 – $0.60; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers 4Q Net $351.3M; 24/05/2018 – DE BEERS COMMENTS ON SIGNET JEWELERS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewlers 4Q EPS $5.24; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES SALE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN $401 MLN – $435 MLN OF PROCEEDS INCLUDING SERVICING EXPENSE ON RECEIVABLES; 14/03/2018 – SIG NAMES SHARON L. MCCOLLAM, NANCY A. REARDON INDEPENDENT DIRS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET 4Q EPS $5.24; 19/03/2018 – SIGNET INDUSTRIES LTD SIGN.NS – GETS ORDER WORTH 812.5 MLN RUPEES FROM L&T

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold Wabtec Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hikari Pwr Limited has 1.66% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 215,200 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd holds 0% or 8 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 161 shares. Petrus Lta owns 2.35% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 185,000 shares. Fpr Partners Llc holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1.41 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 389 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 8,100 shares. Redwood Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Chevy Chase Holdings reported 0.04% stake. Hanson Mcclain owns 251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allstate reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus reported 8,143 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 18 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 950 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 0.01% or 5,137 shares.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.71 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 42.45 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wabtec To Consolidate Boise And Erie Operations – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83’s average target is 14.42% above currents $72.54 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had 8 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 16 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. On Friday, August 9 GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 16.97M shares. The insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530.