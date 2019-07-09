$1.02 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NICE); Alexandria Capital Has Lifted Merck & Co (MRK) Position

Alexandria Capital Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc acquired 3,650 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 123,160 shares with $10.24 million value, up from 119,510 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $218.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 4.39 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report $1.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 88.89% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. NICE’s profit would be $63.21 million giving it 35.31 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.96 EPS previously, NICE Ltd.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $144.07. About 74,620 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 5,036 shares to 34,099 valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,590 shares and now owns 72,441 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 37,412 shares. Cls Invs Limited Company holds 0% or 477 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc owns 9,246 shares. Axa owns 1.64M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs invested 1.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 19.43M are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Fruth Invest, Texas-based fund reported 9,972 shares. Shoker Counsel owns 21,727 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Park National Oh reported 370,491 shares. Srb Corporation holds 14.73% or 1.88M shares. Farmers Com holds 9,140 shares. Huber Capital Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 163,800 shares. John G Ullman & Assocs holds 2.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 140,075 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,424 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated owns 115,157 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of MRK in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS initiated it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Monday, February 25 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of MRK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12.

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 18 by JP Morgan. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.