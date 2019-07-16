$1.02 EPS Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN); Sifco Industries (SIF) Sentiment Is 0.67

Sifco Industries Inc (SIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.55, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 6 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 9 cut down and sold equity positions in Sifco Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.29 million shares, down from 1.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sifco Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report $1.02 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 92.45% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. AZPN’s profit would be $70.34M giving it 33.09 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Aspen Technology, Inc.’s analysts see 14.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 306,683 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M

More notable recent SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on May 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Interim CFO of Sifco Industries named to the job on a permanent basis – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. Names Thomas Kubera Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $16.17 million. The companyÂ’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It currently has negative earnings. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in SIFCO Industries, Inc. for 207,979 shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 242,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 166,119 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 1,833 shares traded or 39.29% up from the average. SIFCO Industries, Inc. (SIF) has declined 41.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIF News: 19/04/2018 DJ SIFCO Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIF); 04/05/2018 – Sifco 2Q Loss/Shr 37c; 04/05/2018 – SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $99.8 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aspen Technology had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Benchmark. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Acquires Mnubo and Sabisu – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Aspen Technology to buy venture-backed Mnubo for $102 mln – PE Hub” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “Whatâ€™s on the Agenda for Brainstorm Tech 2019: Term Sheet – Fortune” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.