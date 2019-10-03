$1.01 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV); EASYJET PLC ORDINARY SHARES GBP 0.272857 (EJTTF) SI Increased By 14.84%

EASYJET PLC ORDINARY SHARES GBP 0.272857 (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had an increase of 14.84% in short interest. EJTTF’s SI was 394,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14.84% from 343,100 shares previously. With 6,100 avg volume, 65 days are for EASYJET PLC ORDINARY SHARES GBP 0.272857 (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)’s short sellers to cover EJTTF’s short positions. It closed at $14.39 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $1.01 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.32% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. SNV’s profit would be $155.88 million giving it 8.40 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Synovus Financial Corp.’s analysts see 1.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 1.25M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. The company has market cap of $5.70 billion. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 803 routes and a fleet of 257 aircraft. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 6 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 19.90% above currents $33.92 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18. Evercore downgraded Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) rating on Friday, September 20. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $3800 target. SunTrust maintained Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) rating on Tuesday, August 27. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $4100 target. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 9.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.