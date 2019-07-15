$1.01 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney (HWC); Eldorado Gold (EGO) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) to report $1.01 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.21% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. HWC’s profit would be $86.58M giving it 9.78 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s analysts see 1.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 305,641 shares traded. Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has declined 21.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.10% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eldorado Gold has $6 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $5.25’s average target is -24.89% below currents $6.99 stock price. Eldorado Gold had 9 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by National Bank Canada to “Outperform” on Friday, February 1. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) on Friday, February 1 to “Outperform” rating. TD Securities upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4.5 target in Wednesday, February 6 report. See Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $6 Initiates Coverage On

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/02/2019 Broker: TD Securities Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Hold Old Target: $3.5 New Target: $4.5 Upgrade

01/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

01/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

The stock increased 3.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 3.20M shares traded or 14.65% up from the average. Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) has declined 20.34% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.77% the S&P500. Some Historical EGO News: 21/03/2018 – ELDORADO GOLD CORP ELD.TO – IN 2018 CASH COSTS ARE FORECASTED AT $580-630 PER OUNCE; 04/04/2018 – Eldorado Gold: Ruling Rejects Greek State’s Motion That Technical Study Was in Breach of Transfer Contract; 21/03/2018 – Eldorado Gold 4Q Rev $101.4M; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ELDORADO GOLD CORP – HELD $459.7 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND TERM DEPOSITS, AND $250.0 MLN IN UNDRAWN LINES OF CREDIT AT END OF QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – ELDORADO GOLD GETS MINING CONCESSION FOR TOCANTINZINHO PROJECT; 12/03/2018 – Eldorado Gold Has Commenced a Search for a New CFO; 21/03/2018 – Eldorado Gold Reports Results of Technical Studies; 26/04/2018 – ELDORADO GOLD CORP ELD.TO – CASH OPERATING COSTS ARE FORECASTED TO BE $580-630 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Eldorado Gold says Greece arbitration ruling is positive

More notable recent Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Changed My Mind About Eldorado Gold – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eldorado Gold: Exciting Time Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Gold Stocks Rose as Much as 15.3% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oracle, Eldorado Gold, and Tilray Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It currently has negative earnings. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.