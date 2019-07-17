$1.01 EPS Expected for Chemical Financial (CHFC); Electronic Arts (EA) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Analysts expect Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report $1.01 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.21% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. CHFC’s profit would be $72.27M giving it 10.12 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, Chemical Financial Corporation’s analysts see -0.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 544,798 shares traded. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety

Electronic Arts Inc (EA) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 313 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 255 decreased and sold their stock positions in Electronic Arts Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 263.41 million shares, up from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Electronic Arts Inc in top ten positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 70 Reduced: 185 Increased: 204 New Position: 109.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.54 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 26.89 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 5.95M shares traded or 47.02% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has declined 26.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F

Technology Crossover Management Vi L.L.C. holds 100% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. for 609,035 shares. Technology Crossover Management V Llc owns 609,035 shares or 70.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Technology Crossover Management Vii Ltd. has 8.4% invested in the company for 2.25 million shares. The Brazil-based Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. has invested 7.79% in the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, a New York-based fund reported 375,832 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Chemical Financial Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Huntington Comml Bank has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Aspen Investment Mngmt owns 15,428 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% or 6.92 million shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 107,600 are owned by Putnam Ltd Co. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 18,516 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 51,326 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.11% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Dean Inv Assocs Llc invested 0.97% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 702,396 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt reported 21,845 shares stake. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt owns 1.05% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 58,406 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 8,460 shares. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 314,409 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 5,435 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. 10,100 shares were bought by Provost David T, worth $395,789 on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 10,018 shares valued at $392,205 was made by KLAESER DENNIS L on Thursday, June 13. SHAFER THOMAS C bought $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13. $395,789 worth of stock was bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, June 13.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding firm of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary services and products to residents and business clients in Michigan. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The Company’s services and products include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The firm also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs.

Among 3 analysts covering Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chemical Financial had 4 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FIG Partners given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, February 8 to “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Tuesday, January 29.